Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

It was a chaotic ending to the game, as the Bruins lost starting goalie Linus Ullmark to a lower-body injury. Schmaltz converted on the first shot against Jeremy Swayman. The tally extended Schmaltz's goal streak to three games. The winger is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 39 contests overall. While the Coyotes shuffled their lineup a bit Tuesday, Schmaltz remains in a top-line role.