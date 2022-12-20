Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Schmaltz tied the game at 1-1 just 35 seconds after Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the Canadiens early in the second period. In his last six games, Schmaltz has two goals and six assists as a fixture in the Coyotes' top six. He's up to five goals, seven helpers, 28 shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 15 outings overall.