Schmaltz scored a goal, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz has three goals and two assists over his last seven outings. Prior to that stretch, he went seven contests without a point -- it's encouraging to see the top-line winger get back into his usual form. For the season, the 27-year-old has 25 points (13 on the power play) with 73 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 38 outings.