Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Schmaltz put the Coyotes ahead 2-0 at 16:28 of the first period. The 26-year-old has produced four goals and four assists over seven games in February, though he'd been held off the scoresheet in his last two outings before Sunday. He's up to 15 goals, 36 points, 84 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 41 contests this season.