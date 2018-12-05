Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores on power play in win
Schmaltz notched his second power play goal since being traded and helped his team earn a 2-1 win over the Kings.
Schmaltz has fit in the desert about as well as a cactus, scoring five points in his first four games with Arizona. He's getting opportunities with his new team and cashing in on them, so he's a nice add to make if he's available in your league.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Fitting in nicely with 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens account with new team•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Headed to the desert•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Surprise scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first goal•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Bags two assists in losing effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...