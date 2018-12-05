Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores on power play in win

Schmaltz notched his second power play goal since being traded and helped his team earn a 2-1 win over the Kings.

Schmaltz has fit in the desert about as well as a cactus, scoring five points in his first four games with Arizona. He's getting opportunities with his new team and cashing in on them, so he's a nice add to make if he's available in your league.

