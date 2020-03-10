Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores pair in loss

Schmaltz scored twice and fired three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Schmaltz tallied a beauty to open the scoring with 4:10 left in the first period, walking Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk and chipping it past Connor Hellebuyck for his 10th goal of the year. He added No. 11 just over four minutes later, depositing a Jason Demers rebound with two seconds left on the clock. More well known for his slick playmaking abilities and his preference to dish the puck, Schmaltz's two-goal performance was his first of the season. The 24-year-old has 45 points in 70 games this season, his first full year with the Coyotes.