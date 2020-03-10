Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores pair in loss
Schmaltz scored twice and fired three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Schmaltz tallied a beauty to open the scoring with 4:10 left in the first period, walking Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk and chipping it past Connor Hellebuyck for his 10th goal of the year. He added No. 11 just over four minutes later, depositing a Jason Demers rebound with two seconds left on the clock. More well known for his slick playmaking abilities and his preference to dish the puck, Schmaltz's two-goal performance was his first of the season. The 24-year-old has 45 points in 70 games this season, his first full year with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.