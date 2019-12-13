Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores sixth goal

Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Schmaltz found the net against his former team midway through the second period, giving the Coyotes a 4-1 lead. Always a pass-first player, Schmaltz has just two goals since the start of November. He does, however, lead the team in points (23) and assists (17) through 34 games this season.