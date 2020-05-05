Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Second in team scoring
Schmaltz amassed 11 goals and 34 assists in 70 games prior to the suspension of play in mid-March.
It's somewhat hard to fathom, but the 24-year-old's unspectacular 45 points are actually second among Coyotes beyond Taylor Hall's 52 -- especially since they were only five points out of a playoff spot with 12 games remaining when play was halted. After an injury-plagued 2018-19, Schmaltz got back on track this year and would likely challenge his 52-point career high (2017-18 with Chicago) should the regular-season resume.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.