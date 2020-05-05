Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Second in team scoring

Schmaltz amassed 11 goals and 34 assists in 70 games prior to the suspension of play in mid-March.

It's somewhat hard to fathom, but the 24-year-old's unspectacular 45 points are actually second among Coyotes beyond Taylor Hall's 52 -- especially since they were only five points out of a playoff spot with 12 games remaining when play was halted. After an injury-plagued 2018-19, Schmaltz got back on track this year and would likely challenge his 52-point career high (2017-18 with Chicago) should the regular-season resume.