Schmaltz produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Schmaltz set up a blast from Jakob Chychrun, which tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has just three points in his last six games, as he's hit a bit of a quiet stretch. The Wisconsin native is up to 27 points (10 tallies, 17 helpers), 91 shots on net, and seven power-play point through 44 outings this season.