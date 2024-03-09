Schmaltz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Schmaltz set up a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period, which was the last goal of the game. The 28-year-old Schmaltz has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 outings, earning four goals and six assists in that span. For the season, the veteran forward has 41 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-21 rating over 61 appearances, a clear downturn from the 59 and 58 points he posted over the previous two campaigns.