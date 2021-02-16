Schmaltz posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz fed Clayton Keller early in the second period for the only goal between the teams. The 24-year-old Schmaltz may be sad to put the Blues in the rear-view mirror -- he racked up three goals and four assists with 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in seven straight games against them. The center is up to 13 points, 37 shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall, and he'll look to keep it rolling versus the Kings on Thursday.