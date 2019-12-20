Play

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Shakes apple tree

Schmaltz recorded three assists in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Two of his helpers came on power-play goals by Jakob Chychrun, while the third was on a Clayton Keller tally. Schmaltz has been on fire with a goal and six assists over his last six games. He's up to 27 points and 51 shots on goal through 37 outings in 2019-20.

