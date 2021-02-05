Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

A Conor Garland shot was spilled by Jordan Binnington, and Schmaltz was the fastest to the puck, tallying the goal for a 2-0 Coyotes lead in the first period. That counts as Schmaltz's fifth goal of the season -- he's added four helpers, 26 shots and a plus-2 rating in 10 games. A top-six role has served the 24-year-old well so far, but he's probably not going to stick at a point-per-game level all year.