Schmaltz (upper body) is considered day-to-day and isn't expected to play Wednesday versus LA, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Schmaltz will miss a second straight contest with his upper-body injury. The Coyotes only have two games remaining following Wednesday's contest, so Schmaltz could be in danger of missing the rest of the season.
