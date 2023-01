Schmaltz recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

Schmaltz has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of his last 12 games, racking up four tallies and 10 helpers over that span. The 26-year-old is now at 18 points, 41 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances this season. He continues to see significant minutes for the Coyotes as one of their more productive scorers.