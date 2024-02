Schmaltz recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz set up a Clayton Keller tally in the third period. This was Schmaltz's second helper over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury, but he's now gone seven contests without a goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to 30 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 46 appearances this season, playing primarily on the top line.