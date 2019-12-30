Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper Sunday
Schmaltz recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Schmaltz set up Conor Garland's tally at 18:02 of the first period. December has seen a productive playmaking pace for Schmaltz, who has a goal and 10 helpers through 13 appearances this month. He's at 31 points, 53 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 41 games overall.
