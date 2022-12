Schmaltz scored a goal and added four PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Schmaltz put the Coyotes up 3-2 in the third period. The goal was his first point since Nov. 27, snapping a four-game drought. The 26-year-old winger has been limited to 10 contests this season, and he's been moderately productive with four goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating.