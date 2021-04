Schmaltz notched a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz had the primary helper on Phil Kessel's go-ahead goal at 12:02 of the third period, then added an insurance tally five minutes later. The two-point effort put Schmaltz at 23 points through 37 outings this season. He's riding a four-game point streak, with two goals and three assists in that span.