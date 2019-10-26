Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Stays hot in win

Schmaltz scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

He opened the scoring for the Coyotes late in the first period, then set up Barrett Hayton for the eventual game-winner early in the third. Schmaltz bounced right back after seeing his six-game point streak snapped Thursday against the Islanders, and the 23-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 10 contests to begin the season.