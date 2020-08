Schmaltz (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to action. The 24-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's Game 2, but at this point he should be considered questionable at best for that contest.