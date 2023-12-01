Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Schmaltz has picked up two goals and two helpers over his last six games, following a three-game scoreless stretch. The 27-year-old continues to work on the Coyotes' top line, averaging 20:11 of ice time per game, including 3:36 on the power play. He's at 17 points (eight on the power play) with 48 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 22 outings.