Schmaltz didn't play Monday versus LA after taking a puck to the head during pregame warmups, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Coyotes have yet to release another update on Schmaltz' condition, so he'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Kings. The 25-year-old forward has been playing pretty well recently, having picked up four helpers in his last four games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Won't play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Posts helper in Wednesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helpers in consecutive outings•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Sends power-play assist•