Schmaltz (upper body) is expected to suit up Friday against Carolina, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Schmaltz has been on a tear recently, racking up 11 goals and 21 points through his last 15 games. He's posted a pair of four-point games during that stretch. The 27-year-old was injured Wednesday against Dallas but he won't be forced to miss any game action.
