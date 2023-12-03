Schmaltz collected a goal in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Schmaltz's marker came on the power play late in the first period to put the Coyotes ahead 2-0. It proved to be his second game-winning goal of the season and the 15th of his career. Schmaltz is up to seven goals and 18 points in 23 outings this campaign, including three tallies and four points over his last five contests.