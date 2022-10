Schmaltz will not return to Thursday's game versus the Penguins due to an upper-body injury.

Schmaltz missed time during the preseason with a lower-body injury, and now he's sustained a new ailment. The 26-year-old went minus-1 in 2:26 of ice time in the first period before leaving the contest. The severity of his injury is unknown, so his status for Saturday's game in Boston is questionable at best.