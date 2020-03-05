Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Sweeps in rebound

Schmaltz potted a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz corralled a rebound from a wide shot by Carl Soderberg, tucking the puck behind Thatcher Demko at 10:10 of the third period. The tally snapped a 14-game goal drought for Schmaltz, who managed just four assists in February. The 24-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 43 points, 90 shots and a plus-3 rating through 68 outings.