Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Schmaltz has scored in three straight games, and he's added four assists in that span. The 26-year-old is carrying the load on offense with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton on the Coyotes' most effective line. Schmaltz has 14 tallies, 21 helpers, 78 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through 38 appearances.