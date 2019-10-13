Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies in OT loss
Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Make that goals in back-to-back games for the 23-year-old forward. His tally was enough to force overtime, where the Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky spoiled the comeback. Schmaltz will get his chances as a top-six winger for the Coyotes, as he looks to regain the 50-point status he had in 2017-18 with the Blackhawks.
