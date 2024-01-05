Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Schmaltz has four points over his last six games, with three of those points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old has improved after slumping through most of the middle of December. He's up to 11 goals, 24 points (13 on the power play), 72 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 37 appearances. Schmaltz remains in a top-line role, but it's his production with the man advantage that gets him on the fantasy radar.