Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Schmaltz heads into the holiday break on a five-game point streak, having racked up two goals and five helpers in that span. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight outings and now has six tallies, 14 points (two on the power play), 35 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 17 contests this season. He remains one of the Coyotes' most productive scoring forwards.