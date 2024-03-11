Schmaltz recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Chicago.

Schmaltz picked up two assists on a pair of Clayton Keller goals before adding a tally of his own in the third, ripping a rebound past Arvid Soderblom to cut Arizona's deficit to 5-4. While it's been a down year overall for Schmaltz, he's been productive of late, notching five goals and 12 points in his last nine contests. He's up to 19 goals and 44 points through 62 games this season.