Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Schmaltz was in on all of the Coyotes' scoring plays. This was his third three-point game of the season. The forward has four goals and three assists through seven games in February. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 22 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 31 appearances.