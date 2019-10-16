Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in win

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal and collected a pair of even-strength assists in a 4-2 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

The three points give Schmaltz five in five games and move his point streak to three games. Tuesday also saw Schmaltz record his first power-play point of the 2019-20 season, a goal sandwiched between two even-strength assists. Considering the performance, expect the 23-year-old to see more ice time in future games than he did versus Winnipeg where he logged a season-low TOI (12:19).