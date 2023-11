Schmaltz recorded two assists along with two shots in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Schmaltz picked up helpers on goals by Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton. This performance gives him multiple points in two of his last three games as he is off to another terrific start offensively with 12 points in 12 games. The former Blackhawk should continue to be a major part of the Coyotes' offense playing on the top line and top power-play unit.