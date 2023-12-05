Schmaltz tallied two goals in Monday's 6-0 win over Washington.

Schmaltz extended Arizona's lead to 3-0 with a power-play marker in the first period before adding a second tally later in the frame. The 27-year-old winger has been on a roll of late, tallying five goals and six points over his last six games. He is up to nine goals and 20 points through 24 contests this season.