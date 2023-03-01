Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Schmaltz set up a Barrett Hayton tally in the first period and scored one of his own in the third. This was Schmaltz's fourth multi-point effort through 10 games in February. The 27-year-old posted seven goals and six assists for the month. He's up to 18 tallies, 41 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 44 contests overall.