Schmaltz produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

It's the second multi-point performance in the last four games for the 28-year-old. Schmaltz has had a tough season in many respects -- his minus-21 rating ranks in the bottom 30 in the entire NHL -- but he's at least showing signs of heating up offensively. He's collected three goals and six points in the last six contests, with four of those points (two goals, two assists) coming on the power play.