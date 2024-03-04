Schmaltz produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The 28-year-old has delivered three multi-point efforts in the last five games, a stretch in which he's piled up four goals and seven points. Schmaltz is on pace for his third straight 50-point campaign, but he's focused more on his own scoring in 2023-24 rather than feeding his teammates -- his 18 goals is five short of his career high with 21 games left on the Coyotes' schedule, while his 122 shots on net is only 10 shy of tying his personal best.