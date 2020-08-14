Schmaltz (undisclosed) will once again be sidelined for the Yotes in Friday's Game 2 matchup with Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz has yet to appear in a postseason contest for Arizona due to his lingering undisclosed issue. If the Wisconsin native is cleared to play at some point, he figures to immediately jump into a top-six role and should bolster the club's attack considering he racked up 11 goals and a career-high 34 helpers this year. Given the Coyotes are entering a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Schmaltz will be available for Game 3 on Saturday either.