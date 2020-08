Schmaltz (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup with Nashville, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz has yet to play for the Yotes during the postseason after picking up an undisclosed injury during the exhibition matchup with Vegas. With the natural winger unavailable, the club will likely continue to utilize both Taloy Hall and Phil Kessel on the top line.