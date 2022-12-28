Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Schmaltz put the Coyotes ahead 3-1 in the second period and set up Clayton Keller's empty-net tally in the third. During a six-game point streak, Schmaltz has three goals and six helpers, with three of those points coming on the power play. The 26-year-old has produced 16 points, 37 shots and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests overall.