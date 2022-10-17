Schmaltz (upper body) will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, reports Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Schmaltz was injured during Thursday's game against Pittsburgh. He was one of the Coyotes' top forwards last season with 23 goals and 59 points in 63 games. Arizona was already lacking offensive weapons, so losing him for upwards of two months is devastating news for the Coyotes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Won't play in Boston•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Sustains injury in opener•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Good to go•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Ends campaign with another assist•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Career-high mark in helpers•