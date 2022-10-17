Schmaltz (upper body) will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, reports Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Schmaltz was injured during Thursday's game against Pittsburgh. He was one of the Coyotes' top forwards last season with 23 goals and 59 points in 63 games. Arizona was already lacking offensive weapons, so losing him for upwards of two months is devastating news for the Coyotes.