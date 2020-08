Schmaltz (undisclosed) will not be in action against Colorado in Monday's Game 4, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz still hasn't gotten into a postseason game this year after being injured in the exhibition lead up to the playoffs. Christian Dvorak and Derek Stepan should continue to hold down the first two center spots with Schmaltz on the shelf. Once cleared to play, the 23-year-old Schmaltz should provide solid fantasy value in DFS contests.