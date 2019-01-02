Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Will sit out Wednesday's game

Schmaltz (upper body) will miss Wednesday's home game versus the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Schmaltz remains day-to-day after leaving Arizona's last game with an upper-body injury. His owners will hope he can return Thursday when the Coyotes take on New Jersey at home. Since coming over from the Blackhawks, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and posted 14 points in 17 games.