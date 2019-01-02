Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Will sit out Wednesday's game
Schmaltz (upper body) will miss Wednesday's home game versus the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Schmaltz remains day-to-day after leaving Arizona's last game with an upper-body injury. His owners will hope he can return Thursday when the Coyotes take on New Jersey at home. Since coming over from the Blackhawks, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and posted 14 points in 17 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Continues to thrive for Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores on power play in win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Fitting in nicely with 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens account with new team•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Headed to the desert•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...