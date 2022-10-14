Schmaltz (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Boston, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Head coach Andre Tourigny didn't have much of an update on Schmaltz's status except to rule him out for at least one game. That means the forward won't be back in the lineup until Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs at the earliest. Barring further information, Schmaltz can be considered day-to-day.
