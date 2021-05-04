Schmaltz (upper body) was injured during warmups and will not play Monday against the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Schmaltz left before pregame warmups were finished with help from the trainers. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's rematch with Los Angeles. He has 32 points in 52 games this season.
