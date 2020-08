Schmaltz (undisclosed) will not play Sunday's Game 1 against Nashville, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz took a hard hit by the Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves on Thursday and left in the second period. He'll have another couple days to get right prior to Game 2 on Tuesday, but there's currently no timetable for his return. Schmaltz's 45 regular-season points this season will surely be missed in the Coyotes lineup as postseason play gets underway.