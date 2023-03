Schmaltz (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Flames, Leah Merrall of PHNX Sports reports.

Schmaltz, who is listed as day-to-day, also sat out Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota. He has racked up 21 goals, 46 points and 101 shots on net in 50 contests this campaign. Brett Ritchie, who replaced Schmaltz on the top line Sunday, had one goal and two assists alongside Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton versus the Wild.