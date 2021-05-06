Schmaltz (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Schmaltz was considered a game-time decision but ultimately won't suit up. His next chance to return is Friday versus the Sharks. Lane Pederson will take Schmaltz's place in the lineup.
